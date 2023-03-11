Funding to carry out repairs on existing primary schools and build a new one in Lichfield will be discussed by councillors next week.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will debate plans to spend £43million over the coming year.

A report to the meeting details plans for an £11million new primary school – due to be opened in 2025 – to serve new homes being built south of Shortbutts Lane, as well as a series of refurbishments to existing sites.

They include boiler replacements at Christ Church Primary School in Lichfield and Thomas Barnes Primary School in Hopwas, as well as the installation of energy efficient LED lighting at Chasetown Community School.

Roof repairs or replacements are scheduled to be carried at Chase Terrace Primary School and Fulfen Primary School in Burntwood, along with St Stephen’s Primary School in Fradley and Willows Primary School in Lichfield.

New windows will also be installed at Lichfield’s King Edward VI School.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“It is essential that we keep our maintained schools in good condition that allows children to thrive. “This year will see more than £43million spent on maintaining and improving Staffordshire schools to ensure Staffordshire children can learn in surroundings that enhance their education and give them the best possible start in life. “The money will also see more schools benefitting from our decarbonisation programme by replacing inefficient systems, and more pupils with SEND benefitting from improvements in the existing provision they receive. “Our capital programme for the next year is designed to ensure we make the most of the funding we have, and work with schools to improve school infrastructure. “This way, we can ensure the county’s children are learning in the best environment possible.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The county council’s cabinet will meet to discuss the proposals on Wednesday (15th March).