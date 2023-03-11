Lichfield City will look to make it four games unbeaten in all competitions when they travel to Uttoxeter Town.

Ivor Green’s men go into the Midland Football League Premier Division tie on the back of a league cup win over Wolverhampton Casuals last time out.

They will be hoping to add to Uttoxeter’s relegation woes today (4th March) with the hosts sitting just one place off the foot of the table.

The reverse fixture in September saw City run out 1-0 winners courtesy of a Cameron Dunn strike.

The game this afternoon kicks off at 3pm at Uttoxeter’s Oldfields Sports Ground home.