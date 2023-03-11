Lichfield City’s trip to Uttoxeter Town has fallen foul of the weather.
Ivor Green’s men have seen their fixture this afternoon (11th March) postponed due to a frozen pitch.
A new date will be confirmed for the fixture in due course.
