Lichfield will look to string back to back wins together for the first time this season when they travel to Derby this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens tore up the form book with a 50-38 triumph against Burton last time out to put themselves above basement side Nuneaton in the table.

But with just five victories so far this campaign they will look to make a strong finish to the season against a Derby side who are four places above them in the table in seventh.

The two sides last met on the opening day of the campaign, with Lichfield going down 32-26 at Cooke Fields.

Kick-off this afternoon (11th March) is at 3pm.