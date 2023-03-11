A Lichfield primary school has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

Ofsted has published its report following SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School following an inspection in January.

The Dimbles Hill school was described as “a friendly and happy” place where pupils are “cared for and nurtured”.

The report added:

“Pupils behave well in lessons and on the playground. They treat each other with respect, listen to teachers and work hard. “Leaders do not tolerate bullying, and when it does occasionally occur, it is sorted out quickly. “Pupils participate in a range of activities, such as raising money for charities of their choice and taking part in whole-school theatrical productions. Ofsted report

The full report is available on the Ofsted website.