Plans to use convert a Stonnall building into a holiday let property have been rejected.

The structure at Whitacre Lane was previously a domestic outbuilding associated with a neighbouring cottage.

Proposals had been submitted to convert it into a two-bedroom cabin for holiday lettings.

But a planning decision report said the location of the site meant permission would not be granted.

“The proposed change of use would entail the substantial extension of the original detached storage building such that it would result in a disproportionate extension over and above that of the existing building and have a greater impact on the openness of the Green Belt than the existing development. “The proposal is considered to result in harm to the character and appearance of the surrounding area, would impact neighbouring amenity, fails to demonstrate that the proposed development will provide safe and sufficient vehicular access to allow for vehicles to safely access and exit the site, and the site is not located within a sustainable location.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.