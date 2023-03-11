A live screening of the Royal Opera’s performance of Turandot is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The production is sung in Italian with English subtitles and will be shown at 7.15pm on 22nd March

A spokesperson said:

“Puccini’s score is rich in musical marvels – featuring the famous aria Nessun dorma – while Andrei Serban’s production draws on Chinese theatrical traditions to evoke a colourful fantasy tableau of ancient Peking. “Antonio Pappano conducts Anna Pirozzi in the title role and Yonghoon Lee as Calaf.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.