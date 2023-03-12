A local business has signed up to sponsor a sporting event in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Community Games will take place at Beacon Park on 16th and 17th September.

It offers families the chance to try different sporting activities regardless of ability or age.

Organisers have now confirmed that Fridley-based Palletways UK will be silver sponsors of the event.

Robert Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, said:

“Given our close links with Lichfield, this is an ideal opportunity for us to give back to the local community by supporting this hugely popular event. “This is a great way of building community spirit in a fun environment and we are delighted to support the activities taking place in Lichfield. “Inspire Activity has worked incredibly hard to put together a packed program of sporting events which will help promote positive change and we fully support everything they hope to achieve.” Robert Gittins, Palletways UK

Dennis Kennedy, founder of the Community Games said:

“We are thrilled that Palletways UK have become a silver sponsor of the Lichfield Community Games this year – it’s going to be an amazing community event again. “Their passion and enthusiasm towards giving back to the community is clear and we are so excited to be partnering with them.” Dennis Kennedy, Community Games

For more information on the Lichfield Community Games visit www.community-games.uk.