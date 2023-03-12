Community projects are being invited to apply for a helping hand with their green projects.

Shenstone garden centre Dobbies is launching its Helping Your Community Grow initiative.

It will see on successful community group in Lichfield receive gardening products, support and expertise from the centre’s team.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said:

“As we’re committed to environmentally-friendly practices, we’re especially interested in hearing from projects in Lichfield with sustainability at their core. “Our team will share their expertise in products and practices to ensure an eco-friendly approach.” Graeme Jenkins, Dobbies

Projects could include things such as educational projects, allotment schemes or community gardens.

For more information about how to apply, visit the Dobbies website.