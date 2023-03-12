Passengers in Lichfield are being reminded to plan ahead due to industrial action by rail workers.

Although planned action has been suspended among members of the RMT union at Network Rail, RMT strikes remains scheduled at train operating companies on 16th March, 18th March, 30th March and 1st April.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway say a limited timetable will be in operation on all four days as a result with no trains running before 7am and final services running in the early evening.

Passengers should also check their journeys on the mornings after strike days as services may also be impacted.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both train companies, said:

“It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect our passengers’ journeys. “I would like to remind passengers to plan their journeys carefully as services will be heavily limited on strike days and morning services will be affected on the following days. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman

For more details visit www.wmr.uk/industrialaction or www.lnr.uk/industrialaction.