Lichfield and Burntwood residents are now able to use their smart speaker to find out when their next bin collection is.

The Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council joint waste service has launched a new Alexa ‘skill’.

It means that the smart speaker will tell residents which colour bin or bag and the date of the collection.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for waste and recycling Cllr Andy Smith said:

“I am delighted we are able to test launch the Alexa bin collection app skill. “Alexa is a popular household device used by many of our customers as a source of information. It is perfectly suited to this purpose so if you own an Alexa download the app today. “Ask Alexa, and with its reply, you can be sure you are putting the correct bins and bags out on the correct day every week.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The skill can be activated via the Alexa app on a mobile phone or laptop. Full instructions are available online.