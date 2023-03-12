Buyers are being given a £750 boost to help them settle into new shared ownership homes at a Lichfield development.

Bromford is making the offer to prospective owners who reserve a property at the Bower Park site off Claypit Lane before 31st March.

Buyers can choose to put the funds towards white goods, legal feels, flooring or a Ring security package.

The Bower Park development features two-bedroom and three-bedroom properties available.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We are delighted to be giving homebuyers this £750 offer, to help them kickstart life in their new Bromford home. “Our two and three-bedroom homes are fantastic places to settle down in and suit all types of purchasers, from first-time buyers and working professionals, to growing families or downsizers.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

For more information call 0800 916 0514 or email sales@bromford.co.uk.