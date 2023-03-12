Plans to create a waiting area for HGVs to prevent them clogging up an access road in Fradley have been approved.

The concrete hardstanding area is earmarked for land alongside a hangar to the north west of Gorse Lane.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal seeks to provide a more efficient solution to allow HGVs to be parked within the boundary of the distribution centre in contrast to parking away from the site. “It would provide an area for HGVs to await loading rather than a build up of vehicles on the access road to the service yard.” Planning statement

The proposals – which can be viewed online – have been approved by Lichfield District Council planners.