A tale of satirists in 1772 London will be explored during a Lichfield Literature Festival talk.

Alice Loxton will discuss her work, Uproar! Satire, Scandal and Printmakers in Georgian London, at 4pm on 23rd March at Wade Street Church.

A spokesperson said:

“Set against a backdrop of royal madness, political intrigue, the birth of modern celebrity, French revolution, American independence and the Napoleonic Wars, Uproar! follows the satirists as they lampoon those in power, from the Prince Regent to Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online.