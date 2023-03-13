Clarity is being sought over what delays to the construction of HS2 will mean for communities around Lichfield.
Signs have gone up on compounds in and around Lichfield stating that they have been closed in the wake of the Government’s announcement that the controversial high speed rail line will be re-phased.
One notice left on Netherstowe Lane by contractors said:
“Due to the recent Government announcement to postpone HS2, we regretfully serve notice that work on this section of the project will be postponed until August 2025.
“Site security will remain monitoring the site closely for the duration while works are dormant.
“All road diversions and closures will remain in place but will still be managed by the traffic management systems.”HS2 signage at Netherstowe Lane
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has called for confusion on the delays to be cleared up.
“I am seeking clarity over which part of HS2 actually will be delayed. Some commentators are saying that it is everything north of Birmingham.
“However, I’ve heard elsewhere that phase one of HS2 will be unaffected. I am not sure if the commentators – national journalists – simply do not know the local geography or whether part of phase one will be affected. If it is, this would include the area around Lichfield up to the junction with the West Coast mainline at Handsacre.
“I have tabled a Parliamentary written question to seek clarity on this issue.
“If the area around Lichfield is delayed, there will need to be considerable mitigation put in place. The works cannot simply be left as they are for what, in practice, could be an indefinite period.”Michael Fabricant