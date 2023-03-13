Clarity is being sought over what delays to the construction of HS2 will mean for communities around Lichfield.

Signs have gone up on compounds in and around Lichfield stating that they have been closed in the wake of the Government’s announcement that the controversial high speed rail line will be re-phased.

One notice left on Netherstowe Lane by contractors said:

“Due to the recent Government announcement to postpone HS2, we regretfully serve notice that work on this section of the project will be postponed until August 2025. “Site security will remain monitoring the site closely for the duration while works are dormant. “All road diversions and closures will remain in place but will still be managed by the traffic management systems.” HS2 signage at Netherstowe Lane

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has called for confusion on the delays to be cleared up.