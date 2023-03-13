Award-winning jazz vocalist Clare Teal will perform in Lichfield later this month.

The Radio 2 and Jazz FM broadcaster will be at the Garrick on 25th March.

The Clare Teal Seven is a collaboration between the vocalist and pianist Jason Rebello, alongside three members of The Kansas Smitty’s.

A spokesperson said:

“As one of the UK’s greatest interpreters of popular song and much loved performers, Clare and her band guarantee an evening of inspirational, uplifting music and unbridled entertainment performed by the very best.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.