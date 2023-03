Jewellery has been taken from a house in Shenstone by burglars.

The incident happened on Trinity Close between 6.30pm and 7.45pm on 8th March.

PCSO Tom Passmore, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Offenders have gained entry to a property by smashing a small window on the front door to undo the latch from the inside.” PCSO Tom Passmore, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 642 of 8th March.