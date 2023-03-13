A Lichfield business says it will offer more than 300 work experience placements in the next year to help support them with their journey into work.

Central Co-op will also support 1,500 students as part of the company’s Adopt a School programme which offers employability initiatives.

The retailer has launched a new website providing information for those interested in working with the business, including an early careers page showing how young people can access work experience, direct entry recruitment, and apprenticeships.

Nicola Thomas, early careers manager at Central Co-op, said: