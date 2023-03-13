A Lichfield business says it will offer more than 300 work experience placements in the next year to help support them with their journey into work.
Central Co-op will also support 1,500 students as part of the company’s Adopt a School programme which offers employability initiatives.
The retailer has launched a new website providing information for those interested in working with the business, including an early careers page showing how young people can access work experience, direct entry recruitment, and apprenticeships.
Nicola Thomas, early careers manager at Central Co-op, said:
“Supporting young people is at the heart of our culture. We recognise the need to invest in young people as they play a big part in our future success.”
“The pandemic has had a huge impact on the amount of interaction young people have with employers, so we want to provide opportunities to develop their understanding of careers, and give them real-life, practical opportunities to develop their employability skills to set them up for success ahead of entering the world of work.”Nicola Thomas, Central Co-op