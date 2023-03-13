A Lichfield chef says he is “honoured” after being invited to join a group of top chefs to cook at a food festival.

Liam Dillon will appear at the 2023 Eat Jersey event as part of a group of nine top UK chefs, including Michel Roux Junior, who have been asked to demonstrate their skills.

The owner of The Boat Inn will help kick-off the four day event on 23rd March.

Liam said:

“It’s an honour to appear at the Eat Jersey Food Festival 2023. I’m in some great company with some of the UK’s best chefs. “Ingredients featured throughout the festival will be sourced from the land and waters surrounding the island wherever possible. I’m going to be cooking some of the first famous Jersey Royal potatoes of the 2023 season plus oysters from around the island’s waters. “By working with produce home grown, reared, and fished locally the festival will seek to minimise the food miles and environmental impact.” Liam Dillon

Will Holland, executive chef at The Atlantic Hotel, said: