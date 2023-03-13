Lichfield made it three wins in the last four outings with a victory at Derby.

The result was nothing more than the visitors deserved thanks to a lively display in difficult conditions.

After a bright opening by Lichfield, it was Derby who took the lead with a seventh minute try from 18 year old Cameron Findlay on his debut.

The visitors were soon on level terms after a period of goal line pressure and Paul Maxwell-Keys was worked into the left corner.

Within three minutes, Derby had added a Bingham penalty and Jones found himself on the wing and he was too quick and strong for the defence. Bingham’s conversion took the hosts to 15-5.

After all the good first half work, Lichfield needed a really long period of pressure to claim their next score and bring the scoreline nearer to where it ought to have been. After being held up over the line moments earlier, the inspirational Richard Burton wasn’t going to be stopped from a five metre scrum.

In the closing moments of the half, the hosts were able to stretch their lead twice – a Bingham penalty and then he chipped over the Lichfield backs inside his 22 and, with a kind bounce, he was able to put Lewis Hancock clear from half way.

Lichfield needed to score first in the second half and it only took three minutes of serious pressure for them to do so. Ben Ashmore was the scorer as his side created a three to one overlap in the right corner, Adam Spinner converting.

The visitors continued to have most of the possession and to play in the Derby end. Ever more tightly controlled drives by the forwards and backs alike produced unstoppable momentum and Jake Turley opened his account for the season to reduce the home side’s lead to just one point.

The Lichfield pack kept winning key possession, with their scrum in the ascendency and Sam Benson now on and hampering the Derby efforts to get the ball away at scrum time.

The last try was very similar in the build up to the previous two – lots of red zone pressure and with a massive overlap on the right, Lichfield went left, but there was a numerical advantage and Freddie Wilson scored with ease. The conversion hit the post leaving Lichfield less than a try in front.

Derby were gifted a place in the Lichfield 22 soon afterwards and sought to make their driving maul work. But a combination of good defence and a couple of illegal collapses kept the hosts at bay

Next weekend sees Lichfield host Stoke in their final home league game with a great deal riding on it in the bid to avoid the drop.