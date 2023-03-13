A Lichfield woman is celebrating after seeing her dog winning a best in breed title at Crufts.
Barbara Johnson took the prize with her Samoyed, Ella.
Organised by The Kennel Club, Crufts took place over the weekend at the NEC in Birmingham.
