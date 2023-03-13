Businesses who have misused till systems to hide sales have been told time is running out to avoid “severe penalties”.

HMRC say Electronic Sales Suppressions (ESS) systems artificially reduce the number or value of custom through tills, meaning businesses can declare a lower turnover and reduce the amount of tax paid.

Those using such systems are now being given until 9th April to come clean and face reduced penalties – with those not doing so facing fines of up to £50,000 and criminal prosecution.

Marc Gill, director for individuals and small business compliance at HMRC, said:

“Electronic Sales Suppression gives the appearance that a business is trading legitimately, when in fact they’re really just stealing money from hard working taxpayers. “We’re urging anyone using these tills to come clean and make a report via our simple disclosure facility before we come to them. “HMRC is on the side of the law-abiding majority, and we continue to use all our powers to tackle tax fraud”. Marc Gill, HMRC

ESS users will either have access to specialist software or will configure their point of sale device in away which allows them to hide true sales and the resulting tax that is due.

Businesses can make a disclosure to HMRC at GOV.UK. People can also report suspected ESS usage online.