A story set around the Aberfan disaster will be discussed by an author at an event in Lichfield.

Birmingham-born writer Jo Browning Wroe is appearing at The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th March as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Her book, A Terrible Kindness, follows the story of William Lavery who decides he must take action after hearing of the landslide that has buried a school.

“His work that night will force William to think about the little boy he was, and the losses he has worked so hard to forget. “But compassion can have surprising consequences, because – as William discovers – giving so much to others can sometimes help us heal ourselves. “This is a beautifully written, dazzling debut by Midlands born and bred author, Jo Browning Wroe.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the author talk are £12 and can be booked online.