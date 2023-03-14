Campaigners are planning a protest over plans to shut a GP facility in Burntwood.

More than 5,000 patients face being moved to other surgeries if the provision at the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre is removed.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) has served notice that the facility will close in March 2024.

Now organisers of a campaign to fight the move are planning a protest outside the centre at 11am on 25th March.

A spokesperson said:

“There has been no public consultation about the loss of such a vital service which, if implemented, will not only negatively affect the patients at Burntwood, but also of neighbouring surgeries. “The change is unwelcome as patients of the practice feel that they currently get an excellent standard of care, and many – particularly those without access to transport or mobility issues – will struggle to access alternative practices in the area. “Concerns have also been raised about the ability of other local practices to maintain high standards of care for over 5,000 new patients in addition to those they already have on their practice lists. “ Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre protest spokesperson

The ICB has previously said that the facility was only ever designed as “a temporary solution” while additional health provision capacity was created in the town.

A spokesperson said that the opening of the Greenwood Health Centre and another new facility due to open in 2025 meant that the closure of the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre could now go ahead.

“For this reason, the most recent contract that was awarded in 2019 was a time limited contract for five years with no option to extend. “When this type of contract ends, the ICB needs to decide how patients registered at the practice can continue to access GP services in the future. This means, either asking patients to register with another existing local practice of their choice or appointing a new provider for the continuation of GP services. “The commissioning decision that has been made is based on our priorities of ensuring the best services for our patients delivered from high quality, fit for purpose buildings with the right resources. This is consistent with our original intentions and the terms of the contract, and we have followed process in arriving at this decision. “The key message to patients at the moment is that they do not need to do anything right now and the practice will remain open until it comes to the end of its contract term in March 2024. “The local population will be contacted and involved in the process to ensure minimum impact to them accessing general medical service provision and we expect no impact on patient care.” Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board spokesperson

But campaigners say the proposals go against the desires of both patients and the surgery currently operating from the building at Burntwood Leisure Centre.