Celebrations have taken place at a Lichfield care home to mark the 103rd birthday of one of its residents.
A champagne reception and birthday cake were on offer as Doreen Robinson marked the milestone.
The former insurance worker was joined by friends, staff and relatives for the celebration event.
Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires Care home said:
“We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.
“Doreen is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”Amy Doyle, The Spires