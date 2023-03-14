Singers from a local group have celebrated raising more than £1,000 for the Lichfield Memory Cafe.

Members of the Kaleidoscope Choir, led by Rupert Feld, sang for members as part of a visit which saw them celebrate efforts to support the cafe in its efforts to allow members to attend additional activities.

Lichfield Memory Cafe runs every Thursday between 10.30am and 12.30pm at Lichfield Methodist Church on Tamworth Street.

Kaleidoscope Choir is currently recruiting new members. For more details, visit www.kaleidoscopechoir.co.uk.