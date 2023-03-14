Proposals to demolish five garages in Lichfield will require planning permission, a housing company has been told.

Trident Housing had submitted prior notification to Lichfield District Council of proposals to tear down the brick-built structures at Sullivan Way.

But a decision notice said the scheme would require full planning permission before the work could take place.

“The proposed garages are described as ‘five dilapidated garages with asbestos cement roofs which are mainly collapsed in’. It is clear that there is potential for further collapse of the roof and for asbestos contamination and therefore the buildings have been rendered unsafe and, or, otherwise uninhabitable by the inactions of the landowner. “As such the proposal does not benefit from permitted development rights and full planning permission is required for the demolition of the garages.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.