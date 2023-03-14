A Lichfield businesswoman is not paws-ing on plans to pursue her latest venture after launching new puppy yoga sessions.

Eleanor Ham ran her first class at The Deer Park in Hoar Cross over the weekend.

The Stretch and Paws Puppy Yoga sessions are designed to combine the “benefits of relaxing yoga with the joy of puppies”.

Eleanor said:

“The classes give the puppies the perfect environment to learn to socialise with humans before they go to their forever homes, helping them build confidence and have fun with toys and of course, they love having cuddles. “It really was lovely to see the smiles on everyone’s faces yesterday and the puppies absolutely loved it.” Eleanor Ham

The Stretch and Paws Puppy Yoga sessions are planned at locations across the Midlands.

Lucy Birchall, who attended the first class, said:

“It’s the best thing I’ve done in a long time – it made me feel so happy and lifted my mood.” Lucy Birchall

For more details visit the @stretchandpaws Instagram page or email stretchandpaws@gmail.com.