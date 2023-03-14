HS2 works in and around Lichfield will continue despite plans to delay some sections of the project, a Government minister has said.
There had been concerns that some roadworks would remain in place at a number of locations after signs went up saying construction had been paused.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant raised the issue in the House of Commons. He asked:
“Currently, around the cathedral city there are huge amounts of engineering works, and massive road closures.
“What my constituents – and what I – would like to know is if this pause in the construction of HS2 is going to apply to Lichfield? In which case, will HS2 make good the construction work and re-open the roads? Or will the work continue to be carried on as if there were no pause to other parts of the network?”Michael Fabricant
But HS2 Minister Huw Merriman says works in the Lichfield area would go ahead as planned and were not among those being paused, despite signs going up locally to suggest otherwise at some compounds operated by construction firms working on the high speed rail project.
“As far as the Government is concerned, those parts of the HS2 network where construction is going on will actually be completed and we will do that to the timescale that I have talked to.
“I do need to give him a little more clarity on what that will mean in terms of the scaling, but as far as I’m concerned Phase One will be completed and ready for us to deliver trains by 2033.”Huw Merriman
Mr Fabricant said after the debate that the “misery and inconvenience” of HS2 works cannot be allowed to drag.
“That is a pretty clear indication that despite some HS2 notices going up to the contrary in Lichfield, work is going to continue on the infrastructure around the city.
“The misery and inconvenience caused by these works cannot be allowed to continue any longer than they have to.
“As everyone knows, my preference would have been to scrap the whole project, but given that is not going to happen, the works around Lichfield need to continue at pace including the construction of the rail tunnel under the A38 at Streethay at the eastern end of Lichfield.
“This blight on the lives of my constituents and commuters along the A38 need to return to normal as quickly as possible.
“I look forward to receiving further details from the Minister once he has discussed the issue in detail with HS2 Ltd and their contractors.
“I hope he can confirm clearly that works will continue swiftly around Lichfield with a completion date in the not too distant future.”Michael Fabricant