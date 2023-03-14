HS2 works in and around Lichfield will continue despite plans to delay some sections of the project, a Government minister has said.

There had been concerns that some roadworks would remain in place at a number of locations after signs went up saying construction had been paused.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant raised the issue in the House of Commons. He asked:

“Currently, around the cathedral city there are huge amounts of engineering works, and massive road closures. “What my constituents – and what I – would like to know is if this pause in the construction of HS2 is going to apply to Lichfield? In which case, will HS2 make good the construction work and re-open the roads? Or will the work continue to be carried on as if there were no pause to other parts of the network?” Michael Fabricant

But HS2 Minister Huw Merriman says works in the Lichfield area would go ahead as planned and were not among those being paused, despite signs going up locally to suggest otherwise at some compounds operated by construction firms working on the high speed rail project.

“As far as the Government is concerned, those parts of the HS2 network where construction is going on will actually be completed and we will do that to the timescale that I have talked to. “I do need to give him a little more clarity on what that will mean in terms of the scaling, but as far as I’m concerned Phase One will be completed and ready for us to deliver trains by 2033.” Huw Merriman

Mr Fabricant said after the debate that the “misery and inconvenience” of HS2 works cannot be allowed to drag.