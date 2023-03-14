Lichfield’s MP has been accused of trying to rewrite history after he blamed Labour and the Liberal Democrats for HS2 being given the green light.

The controversial high speed rail project is facing lengthy delays after the Government announced it would be “re-phasing” sections of the controversial line, meaning delays at sections where work has already begun.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has previously called for communities to be given answers on what the new proposals for the controversial high speed rail project will mean on the ground in areas already blighted by construction projects.

In a social media post, he added that “if Labour and the Lib Dems hadn’t supported HS2, it would never have got through Parliament”.

But Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough at Lichfield District Council, said the Tories were responsible for the chaos of the high speed rail scheme.

“Does anyone want to remind the MP for Lichfield that his party has been in government for 13 years? “This attempt to rewrite history really does show that the Conservatives are out of ideas and clutching at straws.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

The re-phasing of HS2 has been blamed on “significant inflatory pressure” by Transport Secretary Mark Harper.