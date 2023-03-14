A Lichfield teenager has added to her impressive list of achievements in the sport of obstacle racing.

Libbie Joyce was named Young Personality of the Year at the UK Obstacle Racing Awards in London just hours after taking victory in one of the toughest competitions in the country.

The Nuts Challenge in Surrey saw Libbie overcome more than 50 obstacles, including swamps, hills, trail-running and a lake to take the crown.

The 15-year-old, who attends The Friary School, became only the second female in the history of the Winter Nuts Challenge to complete five laps totalling a distance of 35km.

Wayne Monkman director of Nuts Challenge said:

“Libbie is well known within the community of obstacle course racing and is fast becoming a legend as one of the very few to have taken on the Winter Nuts Challenge limitless and achieved an amazing five laps. “I had the pleasure of giving Libbie her first chance to compete in her first race when she only ten years old. It was then that I saw Libbie’s grit and determination to take on what is, in essence, a challenge of the mind to overcome whatever is thrown in her way. “She has become such an inspiration and role model to juniors trying obstacle course racing.”

After winning the Nuts Challenge, Libbie ditched her muddy kit and swapped it for a ballgown and heels to attend the national awards alongside more than 100 athletes from across the UK.

Libbie Joyce receiving her Young Personality of the Year award

Libbie said:

“I’m so proud and honoured to get the Young Personality of the Year award because there are so many amazing junior athletes who were nominated. “The future of this sport just keeps getting more exciting and brings us that one step closer to being a recognised sport.”

Libbie has also been selected for the national obstacle course racing team as an elite athlete this year, meaning she will compete at the European Championships alongside elite adult competitions in Hungary in June.