The tenth anniversary of a cadet scheme in Staffordshire is being celebrated.

More than 7,500 young people have passed through the ranks since the scheme was launched in 2013.

It is designed to offer young people a chance to learn more about policing and work with communities to improve their local area.

Chris Noble, Chief Constable at Staffordshire Police, said:

“The cadet programme has continued to grow year-by-year and the scheme is all about helping to develop great citizens for Staffordshire now and in the future. “We’ve seen youngsters over the last ten years, from all backgrounds, who have grown in confidence immeasurably and play supportive roles at major events. This is what being in the cadets is all about – making a difference, helping the community, growing self-confidence and discipline.’ “It’s been humbling to see so many cadets come through the ranks in the last ten years and wanting to make a difference in their communities.” Chief Constable Chris Noble, Staffordshire Police

The scheme has also allowed cadets to learn team-building skills, gain experience of working in different police sectors, attend weekly cadet meetings, participate in community and fundraising events, complete training drills and promote crime prevention initiatives.

Jake Pateman, head cadet at Staffordshire Police, said:

“I’ve always had dreams of being a police officer and joined the cadet programme in July 2018. Immediately, I felt like I was part of a family. “I started out as a cadet, then went onto become deputy section leader, section leader and then head cadet. In my role, I was also a mentor helping out new cadets and guiding them through their time at cadets from day one. “I’m very proud to be to have been part of such a fantastic organisation, where I’ve learnt key valuable skills such as: leadership, communication, time and teamwork skills.” Jake Pateman

Anyone interested in becoming a Staffordshire Police cadet can find out more online or by emailing cadets@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.

