Ukrainians who have moved to Lichfield have helped create a floral display in the city to thank the community for helping them settle here.

The “thank you garden” has been created by some of those who moved to the district when they were forced to flee their homeland following the outbreak of war.

After originally volunteering with Lichfield Litter Legends last year, they decided they wanted to find a way to show their gratitude to the local community they now call home.

Lichfield City Council identified a suitable spot on Friary Road, while Lichfield District Council supplied plants and the Lichfield Litter Legends provided a plaque to highlight the relevance of the site.

The plaque at the Ukraine ‘thank you garden’ in Lichfield

A spokesperson said:

“It was decided to utilise blue and yellow flowers and shrubs to emulate the national flag of Ukraine. “A group of Ukrainians were invited along to plant the beautiful flowers, while Lichfield Kindness Rocks worked with the Ukrainian ladies and their children to create some gorgeous rocks painted with sunflowers – these have been placed in the flower bed to put a smile on the faces of passers-by.” Lichfield Litter Legends spokesperson

The plaque at the flower bed reads: “With grateful thanks to the citizens of Lichfield from your Ukrainian friends.”