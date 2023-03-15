News that funding to tackle potholes has been welcomed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used his Budget announcement to unveil plans for an additional £200million for highways repairs across the country.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said road improvements were a key focus for the authority.

“On the day that the council has approved an extra £30million over two years to be spent maintaining and improving our highways – on top of our annual £50million road maintenance budget – I am pleased to hear that the Government is providing more money to tackle potholes. “Spending on our huge road network as part of good physical and digital infrastructure is an essential requirement to successfully support business growth in Staffordshire, but so too is having a good, educated workforce on hand, which is why I welcome the new support to encourage people back into work.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Proposed changes will also see an expansion to free childcare in a bid to allow parents to return to the workplace.

Cllr White said: