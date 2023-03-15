News that funding to tackle potholes has been welcomed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used his Budget announcement to unveil plans for an additional £200million for highways repairs across the country.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said road improvements were a key focus for the authority.
“On the day that the council has approved an extra £30million over two years to be spent maintaining and improving our highways – on top of our annual £50million road maintenance budget – I am pleased to hear that the Government is providing more money to tackle potholes.
“Spending on our huge road network as part of good physical and digital infrastructure is an essential requirement to successfully support business growth in Staffordshire, but so too is having a good, educated workforce on hand, which is why I welcome the new support to encourage people back into work.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
Proposed changes will also see an expansion to free childcare in a bid to allow parents to return to the workplace.
Cllr White said:
“For many years we have put a great deal of effort into encouraging take-up of the free childcare on offer and this additional provision has to be a step in the right direction to help parents financially and to allow them to take advantage of the jobs available in Staffordshire.
“We do work closely with childcare providers, particularly in terms of encouraging extra provision where it is needed to meet demand.
“We will continue to support them and study the detail of the additional funding for ‘free hours’ promised by the Chancellor.
“Similarly, we already have a good out-of-school club network in the county, so look forward to seeing the detail of the Chancellor’s announcement regarding wraparound care for school-age children and working with schools to see how it can be expanded.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council