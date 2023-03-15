Concerns about the impact a potential closure of a Burntwood GP surgery could have will be raised with health bosses at a meeting this week, a councillor has said.

The Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre’s GP provision is set to close in March 2024.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) say additional capacity at Greenwood Health Centre and a new facility due to be built in 2025 means the temporary facility at Burntwood Leisure Centre will shut.

But the move has been criticised by patients who have planned a protest over the proposals.

Members of the ICB’s management will face members of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee tomorrow (16th March) to answer questions on the closure plans and the potential impact on local provision.

Cllr Mike Wilcox, chair of the committee, said:

“I felt it was important that the council, through their scrutiny function, has the opportunity to have a face to face meeting with the concerned parties and get our real concern as to the impact this will have on our residents in the district. “The most important element in all of this is the welfare of our patients and ensuring that they continue to get the best possible level of care that is available.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council

The meeting will be streamed live on Lichfield District Council’s Youtube channel from 6pm tomorrow.