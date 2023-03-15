Council chiefs have clarified which vehicles will be able to use pedestrianised roads in Lichfield city centre.

An 18 month trial will see restrictions on traffic on Market Street, Conduit Street, Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street .

The move by Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council has already proven controversial due to the removal of on street blue badge parking bays.

But Cllr Hugh Ashton, Liberal Democrat member for the Garrick Road ward at Lichfield City Council, said there had also been confusion over what some aspects of the restrictions meant.

A traffic order highlights that there is a “prohibition of motor vehicles except for loading between the hours of 9pm and 12pm the following day”.

Cllr Ashton said:

“When I first read this, I and other councillors were confused. “Did it mean that all vehicles are prohibited, except for those loading between 9pm and midday? Or did it mean that any vehicles are prohibited between 9pm and midday, with exceptions for loading outside those hours?” Cllr Hugh Ashton, Lichfield City Council

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said only vehicles loading would be permitted use the city centre roads at certain times.

“The Experimental Traffic Regulation Order [ETRO] in Lichfield city centre restricts motor vehicles at all times, with exceptions for loading from 9pm to 12noon the following day. “An ETRO is used to measure and assess the effects of new arrangements, and to see if a scheme will work in practice. An ETRO can stay in force for up to a maximum of 18 months, with a decision made either at the end of this period, or before, as to whether the ETRO is subsequently made permanent. “Feedback is welcomed throughout the process, however the first six months is the formal consultation period so that feedback and objections from drivers, residents, business owners, and other stakeholders can be considered and recorded. “Thirty six disabled persons parking bays have been relocated to Bird Street Car Park and Lombard Street Car Park.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

But Cllr Ashton said the clarification was “contrary to what many people had been led to believe”.