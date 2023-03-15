Councillors are set to decide whether to allow a Lichfield club to play live and recorded outdoor music at events.

An application has been made by Lichfield Sports Club Ltd to amend its premises licence.

Bosses are hoping be allowed to sell alcohol and provide “live and recorded music outdoors Fridays to Mondays” until 11pm at up to ten events a year.

But an objection has raised concerns over the impact of the change to the licence if it is approved.

“Increasing outdoor use along with the consumption of alcohol will bring an increased threat to neighbouring residents. “Granting this licence would adversely affect the lives and amenity of residents of grange Lane who currently enjoy a semi-rural setting.” Objector

Documents at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s licensing and consents appeals committee include correspondence between a club’s representative and the local authority’s environment protection officer.

Cllr Jamie Checkland, Lichfield Sports Club’s chairman, said the change was not designed to turn the site into a “major events venue”.

“We have a couple of fun days planned – one for the coronation and one for a hockey tournament where some outside music may be played. “We are not looking to become a major events venue.” Cllr Jamie Checkland

Councillors will make a decision at the meeting on Tuesday (21st March).