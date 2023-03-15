New floating platforms have been installed on Lichfield’s Stowe Pool to give water birds a safe place to nest.

Three new islands have joined three reconditioned ones on the water after being anchored into place by the parks team at Lichfield District Council.

Each one features organic matting and 32 aquatic plants including soft rush, marsh marigold, blue sedge, water mint and reed canary grass.

Kristie Charlesworth, Lichfield District Council’s ecology and climate change manager, said:

“It is difficult for the council to improve the biodiversity on Stowe Pool. As it is a decommissioned reservoir, we are limited with what we can do at the site – we cannot affect the brickwork or water flow and cannot plant anything on the sides of the pool. “This is why we have arrived at the solution of floating ‘biohaven’ islands. Hopefully, these will establish successfully and provide a space for nature and waterfowl to nest.” Kristie Charlesworth, Lichfield District Council

Other recent work at Stowe Pool includes the removal of trees between the pool and Stowe Road to make it easier to locate any water leakages, and hedge-planting along the roadside.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for housing, ecology and climate change, said:

“The islands are an important feature of Stowe Pool, helping a variety of wildlife to flourish. “The coppice clearance and hedge-planting are helping to maintain the area for everyone to enjoy.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The work at Stowe Pool comes after a recent Lichfield District Council survey led to recommendations for an aqua park and other activities such as paddle boarding and swimming.

The local authority subsequently included the project in a broader set of leisure investments funded by Community Infrastructure Levy cash.

But a council spokesperson has now confirmed that a full assessment would take place before any leisure activities were approved for the site.