New floating platforms have been installed on Lichfield’s Stowe Pool to give water birds a safe place to nest.
Three new islands have joined three reconditioned ones on the water after being anchored into place by the parks team at Lichfield District Council.
Each one features organic matting and 32 aquatic plants including soft rush, marsh marigold, blue sedge, water mint and reed canary grass.
Kristie Charlesworth, Lichfield District Council’s ecology and climate change manager, said:
“It is difficult for the council to improve the biodiversity on Stowe Pool. As it is a decommissioned reservoir, we are limited with what we can do at the site – we cannot affect the brickwork or water flow and cannot plant anything on the sides of the pool.
“This is why we have arrived at the solution of floating ‘biohaven’ islands. Hopefully, these will establish successfully and provide a space for nature and waterfowl to nest.”Kristie Charlesworth, Lichfield District Council
Other recent work at Stowe Pool includes the removal of trees between the pool and Stowe Road to make it easier to locate any water leakages, and hedge-planting along the roadside.
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for housing, ecology and climate change, said:
“The islands are an important feature of Stowe Pool, helping a variety of wildlife to flourish.
“The coppice clearance and hedge-planting are helping to maintain the area for everyone to enjoy.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
The work at Stowe Pool comes after a recent Lichfield District Council survey led to recommendations for an aqua park and other activities such as paddle boarding and swimming.
The local authority subsequently included the project in a broader set of leisure investments funded by Community Infrastructure Levy cash.
But a council spokesperson has now confirmed that a full assessment would take place before any leisure activities were approved for the site.
“In accordance with Stowe Pool’s status as a nationally designated and protected site – a Site of Special Scientific Interest – no recreational activities will be permitted until a full nature assessment has been carried out.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
What happens to the funding allocated for the aqua park if they realise its the wrong thing for Stowe Pool? That money could have gone to other projects submitted by other organisations.
Very nice, but where does it fit in an ‘Aqua Park’?
So pleased to see new Nesting Platforms returned. Hope Grebes nest again.
Aqua Park , dreadful idea.
No good for the protection of Wildlife and the Ecology of this area.
It is as stated a Protected Area of Scientific Interest.
Leave Stowe Alone.
About time these were installed. These were promised years ago. I do worry about where the wildlife will fit in to the new aqua park ?? Because I don’t see how it will. What about the fishing ? Where will everyone park if the aqua park goes ahead ??? It is bad enough during the summer. The surrounding streets are going to be inundated with vehicles parking. I can understand that it needs to be more of a a tourist destination but it’s a place where you can escape the noise and view nature with a leisurely stroll. Where can we escape city life and view nature on our door steps. We are currently very lucky but if this park goes ahead I feel it will be lost. I would also like to point out the new hedging that’s been planted around the pool. I don’t think it’s really been thought about as where it’s been planted alot use it to assess stow pool some have been trod down or took out. I feel in many ways money is being wasted. Like these small gardens on greens that popped up.