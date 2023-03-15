A former lawyer will discuss her new book at a Lichfield Literature Festival event.

Kate Morgan’s Murder: The Biography explores the mysterious cases that have contributed to the murder law in the UK.

A spokesperson said:

“From Richard Parker, the cannibalised cabin boy whose death at the hands of his hungry crewmates led the Victorian courts to decisively outlaw a defence of necessity to murder, to Archibald Kinloch, the deranged Scottish aristocrat whose fratricidal frenzy paved the way for the defence of diminished responsibility, Murder: The Biography chronicles the legal history of homicide, showing how killers, victims, lawyers and judges have all played a part in making the UK murder law what it is today.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the talk at The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th March are £12 and can be booked online.