An investigation has been launched at Lichfield District Council after redacted personal data of some local residents was made available online.

It comes after Lichfield Live was able to access email and home addresses of people whose objections were being discussed by the local authority’s licensing and consents committee.

The views of concerned residents over plans to permit Lichfield Sports Club to sell alcohol and play music outdoors until 11pm were contained in documents published on the council’s website ahead of a meeting next week.

But despite the personal details of those submitting objections being blacked out, highlighting the section and then cutting and pasting it meant the information was still accessible.

After Lichfield Live highlighted the issue to Lichfield District Council, a spokesperson confirmed steps were being taken to identify why it had happened.

“We take the safe handling of our residents’ personal data very seriously. “We are investigating this report as a priority at the highest level and our officers are contacting the individuals affected.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

As well as objectors, the personal email of Cllr Jamie Checkland was also available after he liaised with officers in his role as chair of the sports club applying for the licence variation.

But the issue is not an isolated one. Further checks by Lichfield Live identified that a similar situation had occurred at a previous meeting of the same committee in September, where information and addresses of objectors had been made available through the same method.

Documents from the committee have now been removed from the Lichfield District Council’s website after being contacted by Lichfield Live.

“You should ensure you have robust breach detection”

Such data breaches are covered by GDPR regulation in the UK.

The Information Commissioner’s Office website highlights the responsibilities organisations have in handling personal data related to individuals.