A two-day closure to allow for a deep clean of a local leisure centre will take place when the keys are handed back by the current operator, council chiefs have said.

The deal which sees Freedom Leisure operate Friary Grange Leisure Centre and Burntwood Leisure Centre on behalf of Lichfield District Council will end on 1st April after both parties agreed to terminate it early.

Local authority bosses are planning a free day of activities at the Burntwood facility on 3rd April as part of plans to revitalise the facility.

But they say the site will be closed on 1st and 2nd April for deep cleaning and maintenance work, with more than 100 tradespeople scheduled to be involved in the task.

Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“I am thrilled that we have been able to invest in and support our leisure facilities and to ensure that these are safe, clean and vibrant places to visit and for our residents to exercise in. “We will be announcing some exciting changes in the next couple of days and we look forward to seeing as many people as possible coming to the free day on 3rd April.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council says any birthday parties booked during the closure days will still go ahead.

The relaunch will see free activities and refreshments, along with entertainment in the hope of encouraging lapsed and new members to start using the centre again.