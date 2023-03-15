More clarity on what changes to the HS2 project will mean for Lichfield are expected int he coming weeks, Lichfield Live has been told.

The Government has confirmed proposals for “rephasing” of stretches of the controversial high speed rail scheme.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has raised concerns with the HS2 Minister, Huw Merriman, after signs went up on compounds around Lichfield suggesting local phrases of the project would be paused until August 2025.

The notifications also suggested that roadworks would remain in place for that period.

But Lichfield Live now understands such signage is being removed having been put up buy contractors locally rather than as part of a national directive.

The confusion over the delays to the project had come after initial national suggestions that the stretch north of Birmingham would be pushed back. But with the link to the West Coast Main Line at Handsacre forming part of Phase One – which will go ahead as planned – the work is expected to continue.

Mr Merriman said in a House of Commons debate this week:

“As far as the Government is concerned, those parts of the HS2 network where construction is going on will actually be completed and we will do that to the timescale that I have talked to. “I do need to give him a little more clarity on what that will mean in terms of the scaling, but as far as I’m concerned Phase One will be completed and ready for us to deliver trains by 2033.” Huw Merriman

“Misery and inconvenience”

Mr Fabricant said the clarity over the situation was needed for Lichfield residents who have already faced months of disruption.