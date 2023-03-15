Plans to demolish a cottage in Lichfield and build a new property nearby have been approved.

The development will see a three bedroom home built near to the current location of Field Cottage on Stockford Lane in Hilliard’s Cross.

A planning statement said the removal of the current building would allow for changes to be made to the usage of the land it sits on.

“The location of the existing cottage within the field restricts current agricultural operations and will significantly impact on the extraction of sand and gravel, which is due to take place in the field shortly. “The cottage has been used for staff accommodation and its relocation is part of the wider investment programme for Sittles Farm. “The proposed area for the relocation of the cottage is adjacent to Roadside Cottage on Stockford Lane. The land is a corner of a field that is not farmed. “The former cottage would be demolished and the site returned to agricultural use, following mineral extraction, allowing the full extent of the field to be farmed going forward, releasing around 0.3 acres of additional high quality arable land.” Planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.