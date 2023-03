There is still time for people to sign up for a charity fundraiser in aid of St Giles Hospice.

The Cycle Spring challenge takes place on 7th May.

It will see riders choose from three routes of varying degrees of difficulty, with all open to those aged over 16.

A shorter course is available for younger cyclists aged over ten.

Entry closes at midday on 4th May. Full details are available on the St Giles Hospice website.