A local undertakers is launching an Easter egg collection to support Lichfield Foodbank.

FM&J Wait Funeral Directors are asking businesses, community groups and residents to donate chocolate gifts before 31st March.

They will then be distributed by Lichfield Foodbank over the Easterperiod.

Graham Hall, from FM&J Wait Funeral Directors, said:

“We hope that the local community will support us and help to make Easter an easier and more enjoyable time for people supported by Lichfield Foodbank.

“The foodbank works to combat food poverty and hunger across the local area by providing food and support to local people.

“Colleagues across the country will help bring a smile to the faces of others that may not have been expecting an Easter Egg and we’d like to do the same in our local area.”

Graham Hall, FM&J Wait