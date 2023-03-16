Councillors in Burntwood say they will press on with plans to convert a disused pub into a community with or without the support of Lichfield District Council.

A working group at Burntwood Town Council is hoping to utilise The Oak site at Sankey’s Corner.

The “eyesore” building has been empty for a number of years having seen previous proposals to bring it back into use fail to materialise.

Members of Burntwood Town Council had asked Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council for support with plans to develop a community facility in the building – talks which saw a successful bid for £250,000 made to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

But the project was rejected in a bid to access Community Infrastructure Levy funding after the district council opted to allocate money elsewhere.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the numbers for The Oak project suggested the scheme would not work.

“A business case for development of The Oak, commissioned by Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council, showed it would lose millions of pounds. “It remains my view that, unless an alternative business model is put forward, it will not be a viable project.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

But now Burntwood Town Council’s working group say they are intending to press ahead with the plans even without the support of the district council.

Cllr Darren Ennis, who drafted the early business plan on behalf of the working group, said:

“Once the district council took over on the project by submitting the Shared Prosperity bid without even telling us at the town council, the project was taken out of our hands in effect. “But we are determined now to press on, with or without the district council. “It will still take a long time and a lot of effort to get things off the ground but it’s a journey we want to continue.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Sue Woodward, Leader of Burntwood Town Council added: