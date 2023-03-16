A school in Fradley has been given a helping hand to build a new mud kitchen.

Housebuilder Bellway has donated £895 for the project at Fradley Park Primary and Nursery School, which opened to nursery and reception-age children in September.

Based off Halifax Avenue, the school is near to the developer’s Sheasby Park housing scheme.

Chrissie Allen, headteacher of Fradley Park Primary and Nursery School, said:

“We are extremely grateful for Bellway’s generous contribution to our early years outside provision. “The children will love using the equipment to bake their mud pies and they will get so much pleasure from watching the birds flying in for their snacks. “We also got to visit Sheasby Park earlier in December for their new showhome launch and the children enjoyed cutting the ribbon and receiving their goodie bags. “The children of Fradley Park Primary are watching over the construction of the new homes, from their classrooms with great interest. The growth of the area around our school is a daily reminder of how important community is and how fortunate we are to be at the centre of it. “We very much look forward to welcoming the families through our doors in the coming years and supporting them in making this area of Fradley home. “Bellway have been keen from the start to support the development of our wonderful school, and it’s great to be able to work together for the benefit of the whole Fradley community”. Chrissie Allen, Fradley Park Primary and Nursery School

Bellway is building more than 600 new homes as part of the Sheasby Park development, with 350 completed since construction began in 2016.

Marie Richards, sales director at Bellway West Midlands, said: