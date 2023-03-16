Accounts have revealed that a local council spent more than £400 on Christmas cards last year.
The details were included in a list of Lichfield City Council payments made during December.
They show that Civic Christmas cards were printed up for the Mayor and Sheriff :
- Civic Christmas cards printing – £270
- Mayor’s Christmas cards printing – £108
- Sheriff’s Christmas cards printing – £30
The figures also show that civic leaders – who had previously spent £720 on bottles of Sheriff’s Ale – purchased ingredients for alcoholic drinks at the Mayor’s carol concert.
The accounts show that £63.48 was spent from the civic allowance on wines with an additional £6.85 claimed for “sugar and spices for mulled wine”.
Other items purchased from the civic budget included £70 on tickets for the Sheriff to attend the Johnson Society Christmas dinner and £20 for the Mayor to attend a Palace Singers concert.
The latest spending by the city council was discussed at a meeting on Monday (13th March).
Fantastic use of our hard earned, well done team
They’ll shell out all that money for Christmas cards and yet won’t contribute a few hundred pounds so that a bust of Samuel Johnson can be returned to its rightful place on Bird Street. Talk about civic pride!