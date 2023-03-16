The leader of Lichfield District Council says he is proud of the work carried out by the local authority – but said there is still more to do to improve the district.

It comes after the publication of the annual report highlighting the council’s achievements over the past 12 months and priorities for the year ahead.

But the document has already proven controversial due to it claiming millions had been “invested” in a cinema and leisure centre, with councillors saying it was “totally wrong and misleading” given neither project has yet come to fruition.

As well as spending, the local authority has also used the report to offer updates on efforts to help people with the cost of living and support those from Ukraine to settle in the district.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am proud of our achievements in what has been an extraordinary year. “Despite the challenges we have continued to be ambitious by investing in leisure facilities and a new cinema, supporting people facing hardship due to the cost of living, creating a business hub at District Council House and saving £1.5million through our Being A Better Council programme. “We have been able to do this while not increasing the Lichfield District Council part of the tax bill for residents. “Much has been done to improve the district but there is much more to do including making more headway on the Birmingham Road Site following resident engagement and feedback that is now informing the next stages of design of the area, getting our cinema built, developing further opportunities for inward investment in Burntwood and launching the Lichfield District 2050 Strategy informed by residents’ views. “In addition to our achievements the annual report outlines our key priorities for the coming year.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The report says that the council expects work to start on the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park in October 2023, while demolition of the Birmingham Road multi-storey is also on the horizon.

The full document can be seen online.