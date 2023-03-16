Trees that played a central part in a service to remember those lost during the Covid pandemic will be dedicated at the National Memorial Arboretum next week.

Westminster Abbey was dressed with trees and saplings as part of a blessing in October 2022.

Now the Very Rev’d Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, will visit the National Memorial Arboretum as part of a dedication ceremony for the Trees of Life glade which has been created at the Alrewas site.

The new living memorial will feature a Spaeth Alder tree at its heart and will be surrounded by a seating area for visitors to pause and reflect.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“We were inundated with requests for us to commemorate the incredible service and sacrifice of key workers during the pandemic alongside providing a space in memory of those who tragically lost their lives. “The new Trees of Life glade offers a place for people to come together to remember and honour the service and sacrifice of their loved ones, to reflect on an extremely difficult time in our Nation’s recent history and to support the process of healing.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

The dedication ceremony takes place at midday on 21st March. There will also be a performance from female a capella quintet, Black Voices at the event.

John Everitt, chief executive of the National Forest Company, said: